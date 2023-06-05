NIRF Index: Lucknow’s KGMU improves overall score

LUCKNOW City-based King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has been placed at the 12th spot among the top medical institutions in the country by the National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF). In 2022, KGMU was given the 11th spot while in 2021, the premier medical facility ranked ninth in the country.

KGMU has been given a score of 63.93 points for the 2023 ranking. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, KGMU has been given a score of 63.93 points for the 2023 ranking. In comparison, the medical varsity had scored 61.68 points in 2022 and 64.67 points in 2021.

Similarly, in the universities category, KGMU stood at the 45th position with 50.63 points. In this category, the medical university came up five positions as it was given the 50th position with 48.51 points in 2022 while in 2021, KGMU was at the 39th position with 48.21 points, according to the NIRF data.

“Our score has improved. Also, our university ranking has improved by five positions from 50 to 45 place. Our ranking will certainly improve further,” said Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM, vice chancellor, KGMU. Notably, the dental wing of KGMU did not apply for NIRF ranking this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in the overall ranking of all the institutions in the country, KGMU got 48.52 points and ranked 77 at the India level. In 2022, KGMU was given 47 points and it stood at 75th place in the overall rankings while in 2021, the varsity got 46.65 points and was on the 60th place in the country.

“KGMU is one of Asia’s largest treatment centres with over 4,000 beds for admission of patients. Every day at least 5,000 patients are attended to in the OPD, over 200 major/minor operations are done, and over 400 are provided with treatment for emergency medical needs. Research work is also done here. All this makes it one of the pioneer medical institutions. We just need more focus,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (now the Ministry of Education) on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the ministry to identify the parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Among other things that helped finalised the ranking/score are -- placement and higher studies, PhD student details, including integrated PhD/MD/MS/DNB, utilised amount for the capital expenditure for the previous three years, OPD attendance and bed occupancy, sponsored research, facilities for physically challenged students were also included in the evaluation of KGMU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For India Rankings -- 2017, the main ranking parameters remain the same. However, there are a few significant changes in a few sub-parameters. Also, this year, every large institution will be given a common overall rank as well as a discipline-specific rank as applicable. In the dental category, one private college in Lucknow has got the 40th rank in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON