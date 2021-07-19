Khadakwasla to charge PMC 15% more per litre for water

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to pay 15 per cent more than the current charges, to the Khadakwasla irrigation division, as the water resources department has decided to increase raw water charges. PMC currently pays ₹ 70 crore to Khadakvasla division for raw water.

Normally, the state increases water charges once in three years. However, the order has not yet been issued.

Manisha Shekatkar, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “ At present, PMC pays ₹ 3 for 10,000 litres of raw water. The yearly amount goes to ₹ 70 crore. It would not affect to common public as PMC has already increased water taxes under the 24X7 regular and equitable water project.”

She further said,” Earlier, the water resources department was increasing rates after every three years. But now, the department has decided to increase rates every year.”

A senior official of the Khadakvasla irrigation department said,”The water resources department has limited resources with only one source of water charges. Over the last few years, we are facing revenue problems. Most projects are incomplete as we don’t have enough money. This year, the finance department has asked the water resources department to accommodate financial allocations for projects that have to be taken up in the next financial year, with a higher priority to those where around 80 per cent work has already been done.”

PMC is demanding 18.50 TMC of water now. However, the Irrigation department has not approved this water quota for the city. They are still supplying only 11.50 TMC water as per an agreement signed in 2001.

Pune draws water from the following sources: Khadakwasla dam, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar .The total ‘live’ storage of the all the four dams is currently 29.05 TMC.