Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kharadi-Shivane riverside road project stuck due to land acquisition
others

Kharadi-Shivane riverside road project stuck due to land acquisition

PUNE: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started work on its ambitious Kharadi-Shivane riverside road in 2012, eight years down the line, the project is still stuck due to land acquisition and the presence of authorised structures in some places along the route
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started work on its ambitious Kharadi-Shivane riverside road in 2012, eight years down the line, the project is still stuck due to land acquisition and the presence of authorised structures in some places along the route. Out of the total 17.10km road length, the PMC needs to acquire land for more than 2km so while the original deadline has been extended once till December 2021, it will have to be extended again in view of the current situation.

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “The corporation required land for more than 2km road stretch. The PMC is trying to complete work on phases 1 and 3. In phase 1, we need land for the 350m road stretch between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre Bridge. We require around 9519.60 square metre land for a 2km stretch in phase 3 to complete the project. The corporation will have to raise around Rs300 crore to acquire the land. Therefore, the commissioner has decided to check the option of credit bonds.”

As there is a shortage of funds required to acquire land for the Kharadi-Shivane road and widen the Katraj-Kondhwa road, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has decided to explore credit bonds as an option for acquiring land. Officials however are not sure if this will help in acquiring land. At present, the corporation claims to have completed nearly 61% of the work on the Kharadi-Shivane riverside road but it is in parts and will not serve the purpose of easing traffic congestion along the city’s biggest roads.

RELATED STORIES

A senior official of the PMC said, “The project is already stuck as there are a couple of buildings existing in phase 3. Along the Aga Khan bridge to Mundhwa bridge stretch, there is a 700m patch where there are three four-storied buildings, all of them authorised. The purpose of the road is almost ruined.”

In 2007, the PMC planned to construct the road in two phases – the first phase being the Shivane to Mhatre bridge stretch which is a distance of 5.95km, and the second phase from Sangamwadi to Kharadi which is a distance of 11.8km. Thereafter, the project was divided into three phases to include the Mhatre bridge to Sangam bridge stretch of 5.50km. However, it was dropped later as it fell along the blue line of the Mutha river.

The Kharadi-Shivane riverside road is part of the development plan (DP) of the city and work actually started in May 2013. The project cost was Rs363 crore, with the corporation having paid Rs228 crore to the contractor till date. However the project cost has escalated by Rs41.50 crore because of land acquisition, with the corporation using the deferred payment option (five annual installments of 20% each). While the project was originally scheduled to be completed in three years, it continues to be incomplete even eight years down the line. The 17.10km-long fully-concrete elevated road runs along the banks of the Mula and Mutha rivers and is 24 to 30m wide. Earmarked as a ‘riverside’ road in the 1987 development plan, the road will serve as a vital link between the Mumbai-Bangalore and Pune-Ahmednagar highways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kishanganj DM’s letter on illegal settlers raises heat

Pune wholesalers suffers as flower rates heavily slashed

Pune’s rickshaw drivers in firing line as list of commuter complaints gets bigger

All govt staffers in Pune district must ensure 2nd-dose verified on CoWin app: order
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP