Kharar to get potable water from Kajauli’s Phase 5,6

Former Congress minister Jagmohan Singh Kang said Kharar will get its share of potable water from Kajauli water works under Phase-5 and 6. Mohali is expected to get the water in October this year from the same pipeline.

Kang said Captain Amarinder Singh has passed the project of Kajauli water works where Kharar City will get five million gallon water a day (mgd). “After prolonged persistence and follow up, this hard work has paid off and the Punjab government has decided to supply drinking water not only to Kharar city but also 1MG /Day to Morinda.”

As pipeline for raw water from Kajauli waterworks of 80 MGD capacity has already been laid by GMADA, raw water from this pipeline will be made available for Kharar and Morinda, Kang added.

Water treatment plant of capacity considering the demand of next 15 years will be constructed near Jandpur village and land for the same is available with Kharar MC. The approximate cost of the project will be around ₹35 crore which will include construction of water treatment plant, construction of raw water tanks, construction of clear water tanks and pump chamber, installation of pumping machinery, laying of transmission pipelines and construction of overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs).

Treated water from water treatment plant will be pumped to overhead service reservoirs in different parts of town and from these overhead service reservoirs, surface drinking water will be supplied to different areas of the town through already laid water supply lines.