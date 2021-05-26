Home / Cities / Others / Khattar inaugurates ECMO machine at KCGMCH, Karnal
others

Khattar inaugurates ECMO machine at KCGMCH, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) facility to help treat critically ill Covid patients at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in Karnal
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:09 PM IST
After the inauguration, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the therapy is already in practice at PGIMS, Rohtak and will help save lives of critical Covid patients. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) facility to help treat critically ill Covid patients at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in Karnal.

After the inauguration, the CM said the therapy is already in practice at PGIMS, Rohtak and will help save lives of critical Covid patients.

“This machine can be used to treat critically ill Covid patients whose lungs are damaged and require ventilator support during their treatment,” he added.

The CM hailed the contribution of social and religious organisations and urged the citizens to come forward and extend their cooperation to social institutions during the hour of need.

He inaugurated a 10 MT medical oxygen storage tank and jetting-cum-suction machine for cleaning purposes at KCGMCH to double the capacity of oxygen storage in the hospital to 20 MT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP