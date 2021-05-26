Khattar inaugurates ECMO machine at KCGMCH, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) facility to help treat critically ill Covid patients at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in Karnal.

After the inauguration, the CM said the therapy is already in practice at PGIMS, Rohtak and will help save lives of critical Covid patients.

“This machine can be used to treat critically ill Covid patients whose lungs are damaged and require ventilator support during their treatment,” he added.

The CM hailed the contribution of social and religious organisations and urged the citizens to come forward and extend their cooperation to social institutions during the hour of need.

He inaugurated a 10 MT medical oxygen storage tank and jetting-cum-suction machine for cleaning purposes at KCGMCH to double the capacity of oxygen storage in the hospital to 20 MT.