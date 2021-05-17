Home / Cities / Others / Khattar should resign immediately: Abhay
others

Khattar should resign immediately: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said, “Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to continue in the constitutional post like chief minister of the state
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:53 PM IST
INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said, Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to continue as CM of Haryana. (HT Photo)

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said, “Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to continue in the constitutional post like chief minister of the state.”

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Abhay said, “Whenever the history of Haryana will be written, Khattar’s name will be written in black letters.”

“No CM has done so much damage to Haryana as Khattar has done till date. If Haryana is to be saved, Khattar should resign immediately,” he said.

“JJP and BJP have formed a gang together who are robbing the state. They have looted thousands of crores under the guise of Covid,” he added.

Hitting out at Khattar, Abhay said the Covid hospital in Hisar was built by Congress’ Jindal family but Khattar inaugurated it to take credit.

“The Jindal family built the hospital and instead of naming it after OP Jindal, the government named it after Chaudhary Devi Lal. No temporary thing can be made on the name of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Haryana,” he said.

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said, “Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to continue in the constitutional post like chief minister of the state.”

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Abhay said, “Whenever the history of Haryana will be written, Khattar’s name will be written in black letters.”

“No CM has done so much damage to Haryana as Khattar has done till date. If Haryana is to be saved, Khattar should resign immediately,” he said.

“JJP and BJP have formed a gang together who are robbing the state. They have looted thousands of crores under the guise of Covid,” he added.

Hitting out at Khattar, Abhay said the Covid hospital in Hisar was built by Congress’ Jindal family but Khattar inaugurated it to take credit.

“The Jindal family built the hospital and instead of naming it after OP Jindal, the government named it after Chaudhary Devi Lal. No temporary thing can be made on the name of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Haryana,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP