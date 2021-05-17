Khattar should resign immediately: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said, “Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to continue in the constitutional post like chief minister of the state.”

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Abhay said, “Whenever the history of Haryana will be written, Khattar’s name will be written in black letters.”

“No CM has done so much damage to Haryana as Khattar has done till date. If Haryana is to be saved, Khattar should resign immediately,” he said.

“JJP and BJP have formed a gang together who are robbing the state. They have looted thousands of crores under the guise of Covid,” he added.

Hitting out at Khattar, Abhay said the Covid hospital in Hisar was built by Congress’ Jindal family but Khattar inaugurated it to take credit.

“The Jindal family built the hospital and instead of naming it after OP Jindal, the government named it after Chaudhary Devi Lal. No temporary thing can be made on the name of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Haryana,” he said.

