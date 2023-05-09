Torch relay for Khelo India University Games reaches Gorakhpur

The torch relay for ‘Khelo India University Games’ was welcomed by sportspersons and sports authorities in Gorakhpur on Tuesday while it entered the district near Sahjanwa.

On May 5, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched Khelo India University Games in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Regional Sports officer Ali Haider along with state vice president of hockey association Dheeraj Singh Harish and others were present on the occasion.

A grand welcome programme will also be organised at the regional sports stadium here on Wednesday.

It is notable that for the first time, UP is hosting the national sports championship in the state and Gorakhpur is among the cities where these sports championships are scheduled to be held. The Rowing championship will be organised here from May 27 to May 31.

To mention. the torch relay was flagged off by Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow on May 5. The third edition of the Games is scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 3 across four cities of the state-- Varanasi, Noida, Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

Khelo India University Games is part of Khelo India initiative of the union government to promote sports at grass-root level and to identify sporting talents across India.

