Kheri farmer bagged first prize in UP cane production

A Kheri farmer Rampal has topped the list of awardees in the state level competition (farmers’ category) 2021-22, organised by the Uttar Pradesh cane development department.

Rampal has been selected for the first prize in cane productivity while farmers of Bulandshahr, Bijnore and Pilibhit have been selected for the second and third prizes.

To promote sugar industry, cane development activities, to encourage cane farmers, cane societies, sugar units and women self-help groups (SHG), the competitions are held every year in four catagories- farmers, cane societies, sugar mills and SHG categories respectively.

Rampal proved his mettle in cane productivity by producing 1963 quintals of cane crop per hectare which helped him to bag first award in this category.

Rampal, an arts graduate and a progressive farmer of Lakhanpurwa village in Ramiabehar block, had earlier bagged first prize in cane production at district level in 2019.

Belonging to a family of progressive farmers, Rampal and his elder brother Dharmapal have introduced several innovations in cane farming. Dharmpal, too, bagged state level third prize in banana farming this year.

District cane officer (DCO) Brijesh Kumar Patel lauded Rampal for his excellence in cane farming and said “He would be awarded with a cash prize of ₹51,000 and felicitation during a programme in Lucknow soon.”

Parel said, “Apart from Rampal, the Dashmesh women self-help group, Amritapur and the Abhipreran SHG, Khambharkhera have bagged first and second prize respectively in producing cane seeds under women SHG category.”

“Cane development society, Pallia has been selected for the third prize in cane societies category,” said Patel. He said “The state level accredition of Kheri farmers, SHG and societies would boost the cane farming in the district, motivating others to come forward with innovations.”