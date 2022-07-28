Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kheri: Prasada inaugurates two highways, lays foundation of three

Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said in clear terms today that “no compromise will be made in ensuring quality of development works
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said in clear terms today that “no compromise will be made in ensuring quality of development works.”

Addressing a programme organised at a local marriage hall on Thursday, he said that the “BJP government had a clear-cut zero tolerance policy towards any type of corruption in development work and those found guilty must be ready to face action.”

He added “Kheri district has been my Karma Bhoomi” and he would strive to see it figuring among top 10 districts of the state.”

Prasada was here to dedicate two roads – Lakhimpur-Dudhwa highway constructed at a cost of 26544.47 lakh and the World Bank-financed Gola-Shahjahanpur highway costing 41,848.83 lakh – to the public.

Moreover, UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada laid foundation stone of a part of Palia-Chandanchowki road costing 32.57 crore, a section of Belrayan-Panwari state highway costing 35.83 crore and Lakhimpur feeder road costing 11.25 crore.

Earlier, Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with SP Sanjiv Suman and CDO Anil Singh welcomed UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada on his arrival in the city.

