IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
others

Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court

The police, who had picked up Yunus in connection with a 2002 terror attack, claimed that Yunus had escaped while being transported to another district from Mumbai and had fallen into a gorge. However, an eyewitness later revealed that Yunus was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation
READ FULL STORY
By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 AM IST

The trial against four policemen including suspended cop Sachin Vaze, implicated in the alleged custodial death Sayed Khwaja Yunus Sayed Ayub, a 2002 Ghatkopar blast accused, has been held up since 2018, shortly after it began, for the want of a special public prosecutor.

Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 after they were arrested in connection with the death of the 27-year-old engineer in January 2003.

The police, who had picked up Yunus in connection with the terror attack, claimed that Yunus had escaped while being transported to another district from Mumbai and had fallen into a gorge. However, an eyewitness later revealed that Yunus was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation.

Yunus’s body was never recovered.

In 2018, the eyewitness, Dr Abdul Mateen – also a suspect in the Ghatkopar blast case -- named four more policemen in the alleged custodial killing, which led special public prosecutor Dhiraj Mirazkar to move an application to include the cops in the list of accused.

The state issued a notice removing Mirazkar as the special public prosecutor stating that he filed the application without seeking instructions.

Mirazkar was unavailable for comments despite attempts to get in touch with him.

“The case is now pending over the issue of the appointment or rather removal of the special public prosecutor,” said Vaze’s lawyer Raunak Naik.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Vaze and three other policemen – constables Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and driver Rajaram Nikam – in 2004 for allegedly beating Yunus to death while he was in custody.

History of the case

On December 2, 2002, a bomb went off in a BEST bus parked outside Ghatkopar railway station, during the evening rush hour, killing two and injuring over 50 people.

The Mumbai crime branch, of which Vaze was part, picked up a few persons including Yunus on December 25.

On January 7, 2003, Yunus was reported missing from police custody. The police claimed that he escaped with two other accused while they were being taken to Aurangabad when the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in Ahmednagar district.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident at the Parner police station.

However, during an enquiry into the so-called accident conducted by the special Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court in Mumbai, Mateen, who was also one of the accused, revealed that he had heard Yunus being beaten, and later vomiting, in an adjacent cell.

Mateen claimed that Yunus had likely died on January 6. This testimony was corroborated by a third accused in the case.

The alleged custodial death case was handed over to the CID in May 2003.

However, after seven months of no information, Yunus’s father Sayed Khwaja Ayub moved the Bombay high court requesting that the Central Bureau of Investigation probe the disappearance of his son.

On February 25, 2004, the CID team said that they had found some evidence in connection to Yunus’s disappearance and arrested Vaze on March 3. The other three policemen were arrested later that month. All four were placed under suspension, pending investigation.

In April, the high court directed the CID to record a fresh statement from Mateen and treat that as the FIR in the alleged custodial death case. The state appealed against this direction in the Supreme Court and lost, and eventually, a fresh FIR was registered in the Ghatkopar police station on September 16, 2004.

The CID completed its probe in October 2006 and filed a charge sheet against 14 policemen, including the four suspended cops.

In July 2007, the office of the Director General of Police forwarded the case papers to the state government, which accorded sanction to prosecute only the four suspended cops.

An additional sessions judge framed charges against Vaze, Tiwari, Desai and Nikam, on March 19, 2011.

In the meantime, Yunus’s mother, Asiya Begum, amended her petition pending before the Bombay HC for compensation and other connected prayers, and sought sanction to prosecute seven more Crime Branch personnel, in addition to the four suspended cops.

In April 2012, the HC directed the state to pay Yunus’s family a compensation of 20 lakh, but rejected Begum’s plea regarding the prosecution of more policemen. Begum appealed against this verdict in the Supreme Court, and the matter is still pending before the apex court.

Yunus’s brother, Hussain Sayed Khwaja Ayub Yunus said that their petition has not come up as yet. “It has not even been heard. We unfortunately do not have means to appoint a special lawyer for the Supreme Court. It is like justice delayed and justice denied.”

Meanwhile, of the 19 persons arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar blast case, nine were discharged from the case and two, including Khwaja, died. On June 11, 2005, the special POTA court acquitted the remaining eight accused.

The trial in Yunus’s death

In January 2018, the prosecution examined Mateen, its first witness in the case.

“After Mateen, no other witness has been examined,” advocate Naik said.

In his deposition, Mateen named four cops who had also allegedly assaulted Yunus, and whose names were also part of the charge sheet filed by the CID in 2006: Praful Bhosle, Hemant Desai, Rajaram Vhanmane and Ashok Khot.

On the basis of this testimony, special public prosecutor Mirazkar moved an application to add these four policemen in the list of accused and to try them alongside Vaze and the three constables.

A controversy erupted over this with the state government claiming that the application was filed without taking instructions. The state issued a notification removing Mirzkar as the special public prosecutor.

Yunus’s mother challenged the state’s notification in the Bombay high court.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Vaze filed a petition before the HC challenging the framing of charges against him.

Vaze resigned from the force in 2007 and joined the Shiv Sena, but he – and the three other suspended constables -- were reinstated in January 2020.

Asiya Begum’s fight continues

Asiya Begum filed a petition in the Bombay high court challenging their reinstatement last year.

She claimed that the review committee which included chief secretary Amitabh Gupta and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh did not have the authority to set aside the 2004 suspension order and hence the reinstatement order should be set aside.

The state argued that the petitioner did not have a locus as the reinstatement order was an administrative decision.

The petition had also stated that while the trial against the four suspended cops was pending, the review committee could not have issued orders to reinstate them.

The petition was last heard on March 9, 2021 by a division bench of justices K K Tated and Riyaz Chagla. The hearing was adjourned to March 31 as Begum’s advocate Mihir Desai sought time to place the translated copies of official documents before the court.

Yunus’ family reacts to Vaze’s arrest

“Upar wale ke paas der hain, par andher nahi [there may be delay but not injustice in the house of God],” Hussain Sayed Khwaja Ayub Yunus, Khwaja Yunus’s brother said, after assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended on Monday, following his arrest by the National Investigation Authority, in connection with the explosives-laden car found outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s home last month.

“If he had not be reinstated this would not have happened,” Hussain, 53, added.

Yunus’s family has been fighting a long battle for justice since his custodial death in 2003, in which Vaze and three other cops were arrested and suspended. The first petition was filed by his father Sayyed Khwaja Ayub in 2004, before the Bombay high court. After Ayub died in 2004, Yunus’s mother Asiya Begum took the fight further.

“I lost my father. Mother is almost 75 years now. It has been close to 20 years and still we don’t see any hope in case. When will this be over?” Hussain said referring to the trial against the four policemen implicated in his brother’s death.

“The trial had just begun when they removed special public prosecutor and now there is none. When will the trial see the light of the day? We just want justice,” Hussain said.

“We unfortunately do not have means to appoint a special lawyer for Supreme Court. It is like justice delayed and justice denied,” Hussain said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
others

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The medical board of Sir JJ Hospital in its report had informed that the girl’s life was at equal risk irrespective of terminating the pregnancy or continuing it to term
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of Punjab Human Rights Organisation, was framed in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The officials stated that the school’s allotment was cancelled as the government had found a number of discrepancies in its functioning, including its failure to pay around 80 lakh as dues and the use of a major portion of the site into a residential area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
others

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined 5,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Confirming the development, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said this is the first Covid containment zone to set up in the district this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
others

MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
After targeting the Gujarati community in the past few years, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a U-turn is now wooing the community members its latest enrolment drive, inaugurated by the party chief on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Vaze was arrested without being served a copy of FIR or informed of the nature of allegations against him, the petition filed by his brother alleged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
others

Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The police, who had picked up Yunus in connection with a 2002 terror attack, claimed that Yunus had escaped while being transported to another district from Mumbai and had fallen into a gorge. However, an eyewitness later revealed that Yunus was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
VARANASI The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on board the Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express from New Delhi early on Monday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Rane can either apologise in seven days for the false allegations or face legal action and prove them” said Sardesai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
LUCKNOW Over 12,000 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine shots in Lucknow, where 122 vaccination sites were organised (the maximum till now) on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
On the first of the week-long lockdown in Nagpur, the district reported 2,297 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
others

41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A 41-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after his car collided with a van coming from the opposite side on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
New Delhi Doctors from North Delhi municipal Corporation-run hospitals have threatened to go on mass leave on Friday, followed by launching an indefinite strike next week onwards over non-payment of salaries for the last four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP