Kidnapped Agra surgeon rescued within 30 hours

Agra In a joint operation with their Rajasthan counterparts, the Agra police on Thursday rescued a surgeon kidnapped from the Taj city on Tuesday night. Two people, including a woman, have been arrested and reward of ₹1 lakh announced on the arrest of absconding gang leader Badan Singh, who mostly operates in Rajasthan.

Additional director general (ADG), Agra zone, Rajeev Krishna briefed the media on Thursday afternoon about the successful police operation undertaken jointly with Rajasthan police at Dholpur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Badan Singh had asked for a ransom of ₹5 crore for the doctor’s release but aggressive combing by Agra police, led by SP city Rohan Pramod Botre in the ravines of Chambal in Dholpur district of Rajasthan foiled his plan and the doctor was rescued.

It may be recalled that Dr Umakant Gupta, a surgeon who owns a nursing home in trans-Yamuna area of Agra, had left for a round of his nursing home at 8 pm but did not return till late, according to his wife, also a doctor. The worried family initially lodged a case of missing at Itimad-ud-daula police station but later an FIR of kidnapping was lodged by the doctor’s son.

“A woman came for treatment of her brother a month ago. Her brother was treated but she continued to interact on one pretext or another and asked for a job. She again called me to meet at Bhagwan Talkies on Tuesday night and got into my car. She told me that I was in trouble as the car was followed by miscreants and asked me to drive on,” revealed Dr Umakant Gupta (60) after his rescue. The doctor was asked to drive till Rohta on the outskirts of Agra and there, the woman got down and four unknown men got into the car. The doctor was told to go to the back seat. The kidnappers drove the car to Dholpur and from there took the doctor on a motor cycle to a remote place where they told him that they had kidnapped him for a ransom of ₹5 crore, although they had made no call to his family.

The doctor was then taken to the ravines of Chambal near Dholpur and was kept in a farm area with four to five armed kidnappers on guard. “The kidnappers were discussing about hot chase by police and decided to leave me lying in the field,” said the doctor, adding that he was threatened that he would be transferred to another gang.

The police team on search operation reached the spot and rescued the doctor.

Two of the accused, including the woman making calls to the doctor and another person identified as Pawan Singh, who drove the car from Rohta, were arrested as police worked out the kidnapping case within 30 hours, revealed ADG Agra zone Rajeev Krishna.

The doctor’s family, including wife Dr Vidya Gupta and sons Abhishek and Abhilash Gupta were much relieved on his recovery.

Tracing the last location of the doctor’s mobile to Saiyyan, a town on way to Dholpur, assisted the police in assessing that he was taken towards Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, the bordering states of UP.

Constable Dalchand from Dholpur police was instrumental in the arrest of the two as he was the one who recovered the doctor’s car. The constable arrested the driver Pawan and took the car to Dholpur police station. Later, the woman involved was also arrested and revealed how the doctor was kidnapped through her.

ADG Rajeev Krishna informed that a reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced on main accused Badan Singh, the gang leader and Rs. 25,000 on other members of the gang.