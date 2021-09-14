Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kin protest police inaction in Amritsar murder over smearing of cake

The Amritsar murder had led to protests from family members, who claimed only smearing of cake could not have led to it. Police inaction has led to them taking to the streets
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:29 AM IST
A fight over smearing of cake led to the Amritsar murder; police inaction is compounding the misery of family members. (HT file)

AMRITSAR The family members of one of the two victims killed in a firing that took place over smearing of cake during a birthday party in an Amritsar hotel last month have alleged police inaction. Vikram Singh and his friend Munish Sharma were killed during a firing allegedly opened by one Money Dhillon on August 18. On Monday, Vikram’s brother Simran Singh and other family members met Amritsar police commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal, seeking arrest of the accused; they also said the murder was pre-planned. The commissioner assured the family that a fair probe was being conducted.

