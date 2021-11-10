Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kinnar Akhada takes out voter awareness rally in Sangam city
others

Kinnar Akhada takes out voter awareness rally in Sangam city

The rally, led by state president of Kinnar Akhada, Mahamandleshwar Swami Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Mai), started from Hanuman temple and concluded at Subhash crossing on MG Marg
Kinnar Akhada taking out voter awareness rally in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Kinnar Akhada, a monastic order of transgender seers, took out a voter awareness rally in Civil Lines locality of Sangam city on Tuesday. The rally, led by state president of Kinnar Akhada, Mahamandleshwar Swami Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Mai), started from Hanuman temple and concluded at Subhash crossing on MG Marg. It was participated by transgender seers, artistes and social workers of Prayagraj.

Through the rally, Tina Mai appealed to the youths, who have completed 18 years of age, to use their power and right to vote. On this occasion, she also administered the oath of voting to the people who attended the rally.

She said, for strengthening democracy, it is necessary for eligible citizens to vote at all costs. “Voting in a democracy is the most powerful tool and the voters must vote to strengthen the nation without discrimination of caste and religion so that the nation can become strong and stay united. Several social workers of the city also participated in this,” she said.

The Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada informed that soon a rally would be taken out in the city to make people aware about traffic rules as the death toll in road accidents are increasing with each passing day.

RELATED STORIES

Naina, Pari, Manisha, Radhe, besides world famous mustache dancer Dukanji, senior social worker Nazim Ansari, senior social worker Kalpana, Kajal Kaithvas along with Rashmi Jaiswal, Jatin Kumar and many others also joined the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP