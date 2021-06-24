Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kisan Tractor Yatra to reach Ghazipur border today

BKU’s Muzaffarnagar district president Dheeraj Latiyan claimed that hundreds of farmers joined the yatra with their tractors and trollies
By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:16 PM IST
In a bid to intensify the ongoing farmers’ movement against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, thousands of farmers from Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur took out a ‘Kisan Tractor Yatra’ on Thursday which will conclude at Ghazipur border in Delhi on Friday evening.

The first yatra started from Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) headquarters at Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district. Union’s Muzaffarnagar district president Dheeraj Latiyan claimed that hundreds of farmers joined the yatra with their tractors and trollies and it was led by BKU chief Naresh Tikait.

Latiyan said that another yatra started from Nangal in Saharanpur districts. Later, both the yatras will converge at Mansoorpur in Muzaffarnagar. “Naresh Tikait will lead the yatra from here and thousands of farmers will stay overnight at Sivaya toll plaza in Meerut district,” he added.

The yatra will resume from here on Friday morning and farmers from Meerut district will join the yatra at toll plaza. “It will conclude at Ghazipur border in Delhi on Friday evening and farmers of Ghaziabad will join it on the way,” Latiyan said.

BKU’s state spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said, “The yatra will show that farmers’ movement is full of energy and will continue until the Centre’s three contentious farm laws are withdrawn.” Naresh Tikait directed the farmers to remain disciplined during the yatra otherwise they will be sent back to their villages.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Act, 2020; The Farmers’ Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities Act, 2020, were passed in September last year, triggering widespread protests.

