A 15-year-old girl working at a jewellery showroom in the city’s Darshanpurwa area was allegedly held captive at a farmhouse, drugged, and repeatedly raped by the shop owner, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT file Photo)

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The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Rastogi, has been arrested and sent to jail after the victim complained to commissioner of police, Raghubir Lal.

Rastogi faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the teenager had joined Ashoka Jewellers as a worker on May 1. Within days, Rastogi began making inappropriate advances and eventually took her to his farmhouse in Bithoor under the pretext of teaching her to ride a scooter.

Once there, Rastogi allegedly confined her to a locked room, stripped her, and subjected her to repeated sexual assault. To ensure her silence, he threatened to frame her family in a false theft case and have them killed if she spoke out.

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{{^usCountry}} “The survivor approached the police after enduring days of continuous torture,” said Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, SHO, Fazalganj. “Acting on her complaint filed on May 10, a preliminary investigation was conducted. Once the allegations were verified, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The survivor approached the police after enduring days of continuous torture,” said Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, SHO, Fazalganj. “Acting on her complaint filed on May 10, a preliminary investigation was conducted. Once the allegations were verified, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.” {{/usCountry}}

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A subsequent raid at the Bithoor farmhouse led to the recovery of several incriminating items, including aphrodisiacs, from the room where the teenager was held.

This is not the first time Rastogi has been accused of sexual violence. Investigators revealed that a woman from Punjab, who was previously employed at his showroom, had filed a similar rape case against him in November 2018. Rastogi had spent nine months in prison for that offence before being released on bail.

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Police are now looking into whether the accused targeted other employees using similar methods of coercion and blackmail.