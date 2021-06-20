Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KTF accomplice gangster Raunta held in Moga

The gangster has revealed that he was in contact with Arsh Dala, linked to KTF’s Canada-based chief, when the latter was in India and had hatched a conspiracy to murder a trader in Moga.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:02 PM IST
A Toyota Fortuner, three weapons, a .315 bore pistol, a .32 bore pistol and a .32 bore revolver and cartridges, have also been recovered from his possession. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Moga Police on Sunday arrested gangster Hardeep Singh, alias Suraj Raunta, who is also an accomplice of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala. A Toyota Fortuner Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), three weapons, a .315 bore pistol, a .32 bore pistol and a .32 bore revolver and cartridges, have also been recovered from his possession.

Dala, a close associate of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is the prime accused in targeted killings in the state, police claim. He is also a suspect in a dera follower’s murder, firing on a priest in Phillaur and murder of a trader and gangster Sukha Lamme in Moga. He is wanted for theft, peddling drugs and robbery in districts Moga, Bathinda and Barnala.

official posted at the Samalsar police station had arrested Raja Singh of Sirsa; Iqbal Singh, alias Ghaalu, and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Garry, of Bathinda, under the Arms act on June 19.

“They told us that Raunta had sold them weapons illegally. Following these inputs, he was arrested. During initial interrogation, Suraj revealed that he was in contact with Arsh Dala when the latter was in India and hatching a conspiracy to murder a trader in Moga City,” the SSP added.

He added that Dala and Suraj Raunta were known to each other since 2015 and were co-accused in many cases of theft . A case has been already registered against them under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Samalsar police station.

