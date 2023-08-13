2 Kuki academicians, retired army officer booked for ‘waging war against govt’

The Manipur Police have booked two Kuki academicians and a retired colonel on charges of “waging war against the Government of India” and promoting “enmity between different groups” by editing and authoring a book on the 1917-1919 Anglo-Kuki war.

Manipur police (Representative Photo)

Both the first information reports (FIRs) were lodged by The Federation of Haomee, an Imphal-based civil society organisation, on August 7 and 9 at Imphal West police station.

The complainant has alleged that author of the ‘Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919: A Frontier Uprising against Imperialism During the First World War’, retired colonel (Dr) Vijaykant Chenji, and its editors Jangkhomang Guite and Tongkholal have tried to distort history by portraying the Anglo-Kuki rebellion of 1917-1919 as an Anglo-Kuki War, and created “an environment against public tranquillity and peace in the state”.

Citing an administration report of 1917-1918, the FIR stated that no Anglo-Kuki War took place in Manipur’s history. “It was not a Kuki rebellion, but the massacre of Nagas, Koms of the hills and the Meeteis and Mahomedans of the Valley”, the FIRs alleged, citing the report.

It further alleged that the author and editors “concocted many lies intentionally usurp historical facts and distort history for personal gain and in favour of a particular community... the action of the author amounts to a very serious crime against the state and the people”.

Guite is an associate professor in the history department of Manipur University, while Haokip is an assistant professor in the Centre for Study of Law and Governance at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The book was published in 2018.

Based on the FIRs, the three have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India or attempting to wage war) and 153A (promoting enmity among different groups) 200 (using as true a declaration while knowing it to be false), among others.

Dismissing the allegations, Haokip posted on X (formerly called Twitter) on Friday: “An FIR was filed against me and my friend who edited a book on ‘Anglo-Kuki War’, which was a fight against colonial rulers 100 years ago to liberate Indians from the clutches of colonial rule. There is an anti-national organisation called the Federation of Haomee which is constantly engaging with loyal citizens who contribute to this country and file an FIR. This type of anti-nationals should be brought to justice.”

At least 152 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population and mostly inhabits the Imphal Valley — and the tribal Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts. Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail