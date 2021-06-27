Kullu scuffle: Report indicts 3 HP cops for indiscipline, DGP issues advisory

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), central range, Madhusudan has submitted a preliminary fact-finding report with respect to an ugly spat between senior police officers in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district during Union cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit on June 23.

The DGP office, said a preliminary report regarding the scuffle was received on Saturday and the same is being examined.

The five-page report has indicted superintendent of police Gaurav Singh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security in-charge additional superintendent of police Brijesh Sood and CM’s personal security officer Balwant Thakur for indiscipline, it is learnt. “The report is confidential,” said Madhusudan while refusing to divulge any details.

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu issued an advisory to IPS and HPS officials to “always remain calm and poised” while interacting with other fellow officers and the general public and to ensure high standards of professionalism and graceful conduct.

After studying the report, the yellow book (government of India guidelines on security protocol to highly vulnerable persons) and other evidence on record, the PHQ will send a report in the matter to the state government, said the DGP’s office.

The incident has occurred near the Bhuntar airport. In videos that surfaced on social media, Gaurav Singh is seen slapping Brijesh Sood. At this, Balwant Singh kicked the SP.

The DGP, in a two-page advisory, said, “There is no gainsaying that the image of the HP Police has taken a beating after the recent incident of an ugly spat between senior police officers in front of dignitaries at Kullu.” “It is also obvious that it has undone the cumulative good work by the HP Police during the last one year,” it added.

Not only has the incident become viral on social media, it has also elicited a negative and highly uncharitable public response, the advisory said.

All efforts in ensuring better service delivery to the public, all the unprecedented drug seizures and all the effort put into fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by the Himachal Pradesh Police have been overshadowed by visible public sparring, it added.

The advisory further stated, “Such conduct is totally unwarranted and undesirable. It is unprofessional to the point of dereliction of duty and also raises issues of compromises in the VVIP security.”

(With agency inputs)