Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kurukshetra Development Board seeks report on tree felling in K’shetra Tirath
others

Kurukshetra Development Board seeks report on tree felling in K’shetra Tirath

It was brought to the board’s notice that five trees, including two peepal and one banyan, which were of historical importance have been felled
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:42 AM IST
It is learnt that the trees were felled by unidentified persons for setting up of an open gym in the area. (Getty Images)

The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has initiated a probe and sought a report into the felling of five trees of historical importance at the Bhisma Kund Tirath in the district.

“The matter was brought to our knowledge by a local NGO. They alleged that five trees, including two peepal and one banyan, have been felled,” said chief executive officer of the KDB, Anubhav Mehta.

“We have sought a report from the former sarpanch and local mahants and a meeting in this regard will be called on Monday,” he added.

It is learnt that the trees were felled by unidentified persons for setting up of an open gym in the area. Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the KDB, said the felling of these trees from this historical place is illegal and action will be taken as per law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohtak youth killed his family as they refused money for gender-reassignment surgery: Cops

Karnal admin gears up for Sept 7 farmers’ mahapanchayat

People get govt jobs after winning Olympic medals; I did it the other way round, says Noida DM after clinching silver

Tokyo Paralympics:GB Nagar DM makesUP proud
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP