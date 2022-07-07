Kurukshetra photographer held for rape, murder of minor girl

: The Kurukshetra police on Wednesday arrested a photographer for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a canal two days ago.

The police claimed that the accused Jarnail Singh, resident of Salpani village in Kurukshetra, had strangled her to death and dumped her body into a canal near Dabkheri village in the district after raping her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Goel said that as per the complaint of the family members of the victim, who went missing on July 1, an FIR was registered under section 365 of the IPC at the Jhansa police station.

The police later also invoked sections 302, 201 and 376 of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

During investigation, the police suspected the involvement of Jarnail in the case as he had met the victim during the marriage of her cousin on June 20 and they exchanged contact numbers.

Police said that during questioning, the accused told that he was already married and had taken the girl on a bike on the intervening night of July 1 and 2 near the canal. He raped her there and asked her to go back but she refused following which he killed her with a cloth.