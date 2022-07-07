Kurukshetra photographer held for rape, murder of minor girl
: The Kurukshetra police on Wednesday arrested a photographer for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a canal two days ago.
The police claimed that the accused Jarnail Singh, resident of Salpani village in Kurukshetra, had strangled her to death and dumped her body into a canal near Dabkheri village in the district after raping her.
Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Goel said that as per the complaint of the family members of the victim, who went missing on July 1, an FIR was registered under section 365 of the IPC at the Jhansa police station.
The police later also invoked sections 302, 201 and 376 of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.
During investigation, the police suspected the involvement of Jarnail in the case as he had met the victim during the marriage of her cousin on June 20 and they exchanged contact numbers.
Police said that during questioning, the accused told that he was already married and had taken the girl on a bike on the intervening night of July 1 and 2 near the canal. He raped her there and asked her to go back but she refused following which he killed her with a cloth.
-
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
-
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
-
British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned Bance's extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule. 'Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk's Princely Family' is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
-
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
-
Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates
Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates. AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics