Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Kurukshetra traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, 3 held for attempt to murder
others

Kurukshetra traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, 3 held for attempt to murder

A traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV for around 500m on a busy road in Kurukshetra
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 186 of the IPC and were sent to judicial custody by a local court. (IStock)

A traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV for around 500m on a busy road in Kurukshetra. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed on the road.

Police officials on the road chased the accused and they were overpowered by the cops. The accused have been identified as Noordeep, of Baghthala village, Manreet Singh and Kamaljit Singh, of Kurukshetra city.

In his complaint, head constable Sanjeev Kumar said that the incident took place on Monday late evening when he and other cops were deputed at a checkpost at BR Chowk in Kurukshetra.

He tried to stop a Mahindra Bolero but the driver did not stop at the checkpost. The SUV hit him and he fell on the bonnet.

The driver did not stop even then and sub-inspector Gulab Singh chased the SUV and managed to stop them near Sundarpur bridge.

Sanjeev fell on the road and sustained minor injuries but the cops managed to overpower the accused.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 186 of the IPC and were sent to judicial custody by a local court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP