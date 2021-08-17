Kurukshetra University launches portal for online admissions

The Kurukshetra University has got the IUMS (Integrated University Management System) portal to ensure online admissions for all undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD aspirants.

The IUMS portal was launched by university vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva.

“It is a major step towards making the university completely digital. From now, admissions, preparation of marksheets of students, employee records, office-related data, hostel admissions, hostel room allotments, PR services, all necessary services of students, all finance-related services, and examination services will be fully digitised by March 2022,” he added.

As per officials of the university, the online portal will play an important role to reach students. There will be transparency and accountability in the work along with saving of time and paper. The aim of the initiative is to make the admission process student-friendly and “digitisation is a step in that direction”.

They said from Tuesday, the admission process of all departments will start on the IUMS portal and students can easily complete the process from their homes.

Prof Manjula Chaudhary, nodal officer of RUSA, said work on the project is on since 2019. With the formation of this system, admission in UTD, IIHS, PhD and other courses being run by the university will be done on a single platform.

With these facilities, students enrolling in the university will get all information online from their admission till completion of their studies, she added.

Coordinator Dr Pradeep Kumar said admissions of 171 courses of 49 departments of the university have been integrated on a single platform.

With this, student can apply for different courses by registering once on the portal, he added.