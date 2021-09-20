Kurukshetra university to honour four scientists with Goyal Awards

Kurukshetra University has chosen four eminent scientists for the coveted Goyal Awards.

According to the varsity management, Prof NK Mehra, former dean (research) of AIIMS, New Delhi, Prof A Ajaya Ghosh, director of CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvanthipuram, Prof Shyam Sundar, professor of medicine, head of the department of medicine at Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi, and Prof Rohini Godbole of IISc, Bangalore, will be receiving the awards.

Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath said these scientists have made a great contribution in areas of applied sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences and physical sciences respectively. Goyal Prizes were established by late Ram S Goyal, an NRI settled in USA in 1992, and each prize consists of a medal, a citation and ₹2 lakh cash.