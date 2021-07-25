Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kushwaha visits Bhojpur

National parliamentary board president of JD-U Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday visited several places in Bhojpur and interacted with the party activists
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:05 PM IST
National parliamentary board president of JD-U Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday visited several places in Bhojpur and interacted with the party activists.

Kushwaha also interacted with the people of the Dalit community and took the feedback about the several schemes launched by the state government for their welfare.

Kushwaha said that the CM of Bihar is working hard for the state’s development. “Bihar will be among the developed states of the country soon. The Opposition parties are becoming restless for power in the state, but their daydream will not come true. The present government will complete its term of full five years,” he said.

“Bihar was the first state in the country to give 4 lakh to the kin of victims died of Covid,” he added.

Kushwaha was given warm welcome at different places he visited in Shahpur, Bihiya, Jagdishpur and Udwantnagar blocks.

Former MP Meena Singh, former MLC Radha Charan Sah, former MLA Vijyendra Yadav, Prabhunath Ram, district president of JD-U Sanjay Kumar Singh, Pappu Choubey and several others were present during the event.

