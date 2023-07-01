Sevapuri’s Gandhi Ashram to be modernised: KVIC chairman

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman Manoj Kumar on Friday said that Shri Gandhi Ashram, Sevapuri will be renovated and modernised and concrete efforts will be made to develop it on the lines of the Shri Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati. Kumar said this while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of KVIC’s 698th meeting at the Gandhi Ashram for the first time ever.

KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar interacting with media persons at KVIC’s 698th meeting at the Gandhi Ashram in Varanasi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

KVIC will spend ₹10 crore in various activities to promote khadi products in and around Varanasi, he said, adding, a total of 5 Khadi Bhawans will be reconstructed in Varanasi.

He said that for the first time in the history of independent India, the turnover of KVIC products has crossed ₹1.34 lakh crore. In FY 2013-14, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries products was ₹31154 crores, it has increased to the highest level of ₹1,34,630 crores in FY 2022-23, which is the best achievement so far.

In the last 9 financial years, there has been an unprecedented growth of 332 per cent in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas.

In response to a query, if there are any plans to develop the Gandhi Ashram on the lines of Shri Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, Ahmadabad, Kumar said, “We will make concrete efforts in this direction. An Experience Centre will come up here soon.” Shri Gandhi Ashram Sewapuri is a stronghold of Khadi (production) and it will be modernized. Its old pride and glory will return, said Kumar.

Along with that, a natural paint (paint made from cow dung) unit will be set up at the non-departmental training centre (NDTC) at the Gandhi Ashram, which will open new doors of employment in the region. Meanwhile, two silk processing units will also be set up under the divisional office, in Varanasi.

He further said that the traditional charkha (desi charkha) will again get a new identity as KVIC will give 2100 desi charkhas to the spinners of the Varanasi region. A total of 1000 electric chalks, 10 crude oil ghani machines, and 60 incense sticks machines, including 20 automatic and 40 pedal operated, will be distributed in Varanasi and 20 leather artisans will get footwear manufacturing machines. Besides, worksheds will be given to 100 cotton weavers of Sewapuri, he added.

Kumar informed that special Khadi jackets designed at NIFT for registered sailors of Varanasi will come soon.

The monumental spinning wheels should be installed at three places in Varanasi, Kumar added.

“The KVIC will also organise zonal-level special Khadi and village industry products exhibition in Varanasi.”

‘Mini Khadi Store’ will be opened in the divisional office of Varanasi, like Connaught Place in Delhi where high-quality Khadi products will be available, he said. A few artisans complained that the batteries of solar power looms were not working as their batteries were not functioning properly. Kumar said that instructions have been given to address the problem and replace the batteries which are not functioning.

At least 10 artisans, including Bageshwari, and Rajnath Patel, complained that they did not get the money (remuneration they get in lieu of their work) for the last three months. A senior official of the Ashram said that there is some technical issue due to which the artisans have not got the payment. The matter has been brought to the knowledge of senior officials. They have assured that the matter will be addressed, and the artisans will get their outstanding remuneration soon.

