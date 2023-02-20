La. Ganesan sworn-in as 21st governor of Nagaland

A week ahead of the state polls, La. Ganesan was on Monday sworn in as the 21st governor of Nagaland.

Gauhati high court Kohima bench justice Songkhupchung Serto administered the oath of office at an official ceremony in the state capital Kohima.

Ganesan succeeded Prof Jagdish Mukhi, the governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of Nagaland from September 2021 to February 14 this year.

Ganesan was the Manipur governor since August 2017 and also served as the governor of West Bengal from July 2022 to November 2022.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ganesan said, “Nagaland is a beautiful state, and the rich cultural traditions of its talented people add a distinct colour to the diversity and splendour of India. I feel deeply honoured and privileged to be the first citizen of this fascinating state. It also puts an onus on me to live up to your expectations, an onus, that is both inspiring and challenging.”

“As governor, I assure the people of Nagaland that in upholding the constitution I will always be inspired by the stirring message of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who, in his closing speech to the Constituent Assembly, emphasized the need to hold fast to the constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives,” he said in his first address to the people of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by chief minister Neiphiu Rio along with a host of officials and civil society representatives.