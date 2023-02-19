BD Mishra takes oath as second lieutenant governor of Ladakh

Brig BD Mishra (retd) on Sunday took oath as the new lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh. Chief justice of the high court of J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to him at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Mishra, who was previously the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, is the second LG of Ladakh following the resignation of Radha Krishna Mathur, who served for three years --from October 31, 2019, to February 11, 2023.

Directorate of information and public relations, Leh, said that chief executive councillors of Kargil and Leh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Ladakh MP, adviser to LG, all administrative secretaries and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

“Adviser Umang Narula read out the warrant of appointment of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh,” it said. The LG was also accorded a guard of honour by Ladakh police.

Mishra’s appointment comes at a time when locals have been agitating against the Centre demanding grant of statehood for Ladakh, which was given a union territory status in 2019 when it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir after the region was stripped of its special status.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army, who also served as the commander of the counter-hijack unit of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as Black Cats.

NSG commandos had led a surgical strike on a hijacked Indian Airlines aircraft and after successfully eliminating the hijacker, rescued 126 passengers, nine infants and six crew members at Raja Sansi airfield, Amritsar, in 1993.

Mishra had received commendation from the Prime Minister for this operation.

Born on July 20, 1939, in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra holds MA, MSc, LLB and PhD degrees. After his training at the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned into the Madras Regiment in 1961 and retired on July 31, 1995, after a career spanning over 33 years.

He had fought during all three major wars -- in 1962 against China, in 1965 against Pakistan, and in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He had also commanded an infantry battalion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector from 1979 to 1981.