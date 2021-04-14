Labour dept probing appointment of 11 enforcement officers in 2017

The Punjab labour department has launched a probe to check the authenticity of experience certificates of all labour enforcement officers appointed in 2017. Eleven labour enforcement officers (grade 1) have used forged experience certificates to get the job, the department suspects.

An official, familiar with the probe said, “The probe was initiated after a Ludhiana resident, Harsimran Saini, filled a detailed affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that most of these officials had forged experience certificates to complete the minimum qualification for the job. Saini had not been appointed. The department has to file its reply in the high court.”

Saini had collected all information through a Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The department has directed its deputy directors (factories) to conduct a probe into experience certificates of labour enforcement officers deployed at these districts and send a report. A copy of the order is with HT.

According to Saini, some of these labour enforcement officers had submitted experience certificates of those institutions or factories, which were not operational, did not even exist and were not registered under the Factory Act and the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act. Some experience certificates did not have signatures of authorised signatories. Besides, dates and designation of experience certificates and offer letters do not match.

Saini has claimed that these officers filed experience certificates of sales executives and accountant managers, which were irrelevant to labour laws.

The state government had sought a minimum two-year experience of practical working of labour laws of government or private undertaking.

“The lawfully laid down procedure for verification of experience certificates of the selected candidates was not followed,” his affidavit says.

A labour commissioner letter from August 7, 1996, says, that there should be verification of experience certificates by labour inspectors by verifying relevant records. Physical verification of institutions is needed.

Principal secretary, labour, VK Janjua, did not respond to repeated calls. Pawan Kumar Thind, labour commissioner, Punjab, said he was on leave. Officiating labour commissioner, DPS Kharbanda said, “Appropriate action will be taken as per the law.”