Labourer killed, two injured in Ambala building collapse

A 35-year-old labourer was killed and his two coworkers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Ambala Cantonment’s Patel Nagar on Thursday night
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A 35-year-old labourer was killed and his two coworkers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Ambala Cantonment’s Patel Nagar on Thursday night.

The labourers were laying the slabs of the roof, when it suddenly caved in, burying three of them under the debris. Locals rushed one of the workers to the hospital, while the police rescued two later, one of whom died on the way to the Ambala civil hospital.

The deceased was identified as Siya Ram and injured as Ram Singh, 50 and Gopal, 40. They are natives of Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Ambala for work.

According to doctors, Ram was brought dead, while the other two had sustained head and spinal injuries, but are stable.

Mahesh Nagar police station in-charge Ajiab Singh said, “We are investigating the matter and will be registering an FIR against the contractor.”

