Lakha Sidhana gets bail in Red Fort violence case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in a case related to his alleged involvement in the violence that ensued at the Red Fort here on Republic Day, saying that no case is made out against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that there is no prima facie material to show that Sidhana was present inside the Red Fort and “if that be so, even no case is made out against him.” It also said that the Investigating Officer (IO) is unable to respond why the custodial interrogation of the accused is further required in the investigation,” the judge said.

The court also observed that the Investigating Officer (IO) is not sure as to whether the presence of the accused outside the Red Fort is a very grave offence and non-bailable opining that most of the offences are bailable.

The court admitted him on pre-arrest bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000­ with one local surety of the like amount.

The police had opposed the plea saying that he is one of the key conspirators of the violence and was a prominent face at Singhu Border during the protests.

“Sidhana was very well versed with the route provided by the Delhi Police to farmers for their protests, but accused in complete violation and disregard of the guidelines instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route,” the prosecutor told the court.

His counsel Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, however, told the court that there is not even an iota of evidence to show that he either indulged in any violence or incited anyone to commit it.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.