Lalduhoma sworn-in as Mizoram chief minister; 11 others take oath as ministers

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma took oath as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. 11 other newly elected MLAs from the party were also sworn in as new cabinet ministers.

Zoram Peoples Movement president Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram chief minister (Twitter Photo)

The 74-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer-turned-politician was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl.

Lalduhoma is the first non-Congress, non-MNF chief minister of the state since its formation in 1987. Mizoram’s politics had been dominated by the two parties, with Lalthanhawla (Congress) and Zoramthanga (MNF) occupying the chief minister’s chair for over 34 years.

The ZPM, an alliance of six regional parties, secured a landslide win in the recently concluded Mizoram Assembly elections, winning 27 of the 40.

Lalduhoma’s predecessor, MNF president Zoramthanga (79), and former Congress chief minister Lal Thanhawla (81) were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After the swearing-in, Lalduhoma stated that his government’s focus would be “farmer-friendly policies, fiscal reforms and a drive against corruption”.

The seven legislators who took oath as cabinet ministers are ZPM working president K Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C. Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga, Vanlalthlana, PC Vanlalruata and Lalrinpuii (the only woman minister in the new cabinet).

Four ministers of state (independent charge), F Rodingliana, B Lalchhanzova, Lalnilwama and Lalnghinglova Hmar, were also administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Governor.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to congratulate Lalduhoma on assuming office as the chief minister of Mizoram.

“Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state’s development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East,” he wrote.

