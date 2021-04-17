Lalu gets bail after over 3 years in jail

Ranchi

In a major relief to ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, the Jharkhand high court on Saturday granted bail to him one of the fodder scam cases, paving way for his release from the jail soon.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail since December 23, 2017, following his conviction in three fodder scam cases in quick succession.

The former CM, who had been undergoing treatment in custody for over two years at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi in January this year after his condition deteriorated.

Prasad had already secured bail in two fodder scam cases on the ground of completion of half the sentences and had moved bail application in the third and last case on similar grounds in the high court last year.

“The bench of justice Aparesh Kumar Singh granted bail to Prasad on the condition that he would furnish two sureties of ₹1 lakh each and ₹10 lakh in fine before the court below,” said CBI’s counsel and assistant solicitor general Rajiv Sinha.

Prasad’s Ranchi-based lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, “The leader is likely to be released by Wednesday or Thursday.”

The instant case against Prasad relates to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.76 crore from Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996. In 2018, a special CBI court had sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment, seven years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and another seven under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The court had expressly said both sentences would run consecutively.

However, the high court, for the purpose of bail, considered the maximum sentence (seven years) to calculate half the incarceration period. Prasad has so far completed more that 42 months in this case.

The RJD chief had suffered his first jolt in the fodder scam case on September 30, 2013, when a trial court in Ranchi held him guilty in the first of six cases against him. The conviction got him five years in prison, disqualification from Parliament and a ban on contesting elections. He was given bail by the Supreme Court in December that year.

The leader is still facing trial in two fodder scam cases, one each in Ranchi and Patna.

Headline: Long walk to freedom

Intro: Lalu, who has spent a total of 1576 days in prison, had already secured bail in two fodder scam cases earlier

His jail stays

July 30, 1997, to Dec 11, 1997: 135 days

Nov 26, 1998, to Jan 8, 1999: 44 days

May 5, 2000, to June 18, 2000: 45 days

Nov 26, 2001, to Dec 21, 2001: 26 days

Dec 22, 2001, to Jan 27, 2002: 37 days

Sept 30, 2013, to Dec 15, 2013: 77 days

Dec 23, 2017, to April 17, 2021: 1211 days

DA case: 1 day

Note: A jail year consists of nearly 9 months for a convicted prisoner after subtracting the statutory remission, which varies from state to state, from the whole one year of 12 months.

Convictions and sentences

September 30, 2013: Fraudulent withdrawal of ₹37 crore from Chaibasa treasury; 5 years of imprisonment

December 23, 2017: Fraudulent withdrawal of ₹89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury; 3.5 years in jail

January 24, 2018: Fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33.61 crore from Chaibasa treasury; 5 years of imprisonment

March 19, 2018: Fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.76 crore from Dumka treasury; 14 years of imprisonment

Pending cases in Jharkhand

Fraudulent withdrawal of ₹139.39 crore from Doranda treasury, Ranchi; verdict expected by May this year.