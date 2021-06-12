Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Land acquisition delay may put projects worth 1522 crore in limbo’

Palamu Member of Parliament (MP) VD Ram on Saturday said that inaction by the state government might put two ambitious road projects worth ₹1,522 crore in Palamu region in limbo
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
According to the MP, the inordinate delay by land acquisition department in providing land for 33.75km-long four-lane National Highway-98 between Padwa More and Hariharganj worth 755 crore, and similar work on National Highway-75 between Shankha and Khajuri worth 748 crore has put both projects in jeopardy.

Ram said, “These projects were sanctioned by the central government after much persuasion. However, as the deadline for providing land has already expired on May 17, the union government may transfer funds to another state.”

“I have written to chief minister Hemant Soren and the chief secretary urging them to ensure execution of work of these two projects at the earliest, so that the people of Palamu region are not deprived of these much needed projects,” the MP said.

