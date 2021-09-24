Land auction scam: Replace Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief, demand BJP leaders

After the state government replaced the chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought replacement of the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Congress leader Raman Balasubramaniam, citing the recent alleged multi-crore scam pertaining to the auction of 3.79 acres of prime land in Model Town extension at a throwaway price.

The BJP leaders stated that the corrupt practices of the chairman were proved after the local bodies department had cancelled the auction of the said land on September 11.

Rumours are also rife in the city regarding the transfer of the chairman amid changes in the state bureaucracy.

District BJP president Pushpinder Singal and state executive member Bikram Sidhu stated that land worth around ₹350 crores was auctioned just for around ₹98 crores. They demanded that the chairman should be replaced and an inquiry should be marked to take action against him for the corrupt practices adopted during his tenure.

Singal said, “The local bodies department was forced to cancel the auction after we raised an agitation against the same. The chairman should be suspended, and an inquiry should be marked as he and his political boss, a senior Congress leader have been indulging in large-scale corruption.”