Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Langah seeks pardon again from Akal Takht
others

Langah seeks pardon again from Akal Takht

Langah, who served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated after a video allegedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman was circulated on social media in 2017; in 2018, a Gurdaspur court acquitted Langah, after the woman said that she had filed the complaint under pressure
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amritsar Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Friday paid obeisance at the Akal Takht on the Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of its founder and sixth Sikh Master Guru Hargobind Ji. He repeated his appeal before Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to pardon him in a case of immoral act, for which he was excommunicated from the Panth in 2017.

Langah, who served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated after a video allegedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman was circulated on social media. “I have been visiting the highest Sikh temporal seat for the past 75 days in a row, with naked feet and recite the ‘Paath’ for atonement. My elderly parents have also made requests to the jathedar. Today, I again request the jathedar to consider my plea and grant me pardon for my mistake.”

Acting on the complaint of the woman, who is a Punjab Police constable, a case was registered against Langah under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. In 2018, a Gurdaspur court acquitted Langah, after the woman said that she had filed the complaint under pressure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP