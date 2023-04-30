Assam: Row over display of ‘religious symbols’ at laser show in Rang Ghar

A laser show as part of the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th Man Ki Baat episode at the Ahom era amphitheatre Rang Ghar in Assam’s Sivasagar district has drawn criticism after “religious symbols” were shown in projections.

Rang Ghar is considered Asia’s first amphitheatre built during the rule of the Ahom dynasty (HT Photo)

Rang Ghar is considered Asia’s first amphitheatre built during the rule of the Ahom dynasty. The episode led to protests from political leaders and groups who expressed displeasure over the display of different religious symbols.

Akhil Gogoi, local MLA from Raijor Dal, wrote a letter to Assam chief minister Himanta Hemanta Biswa Sarma and the director general of archaeological survey of India V Vidyavathi on this issue.

“Rang Ghar represents the glorious era of the Ahom Kingdom. It has never been used for religious purposes or the projection of religious symbols on the structure. Any projection of religious symbols on Rong Ghar would not be tolerated,” the letter from Gogoi read.

He said that people are not against PM Modi’s Man Ki Baat or the celebration but the laser show should display the history and heritage of the Assamese community instead of some religious symbols.

“The laser show that is planned at the Ranghar premises has to presciently depict the history of Assamese jati and Heritage only and any other religious symbols or programs should not be depicted or projected on the structure of the Ranghar,” Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of locals took to street and staged protests on Saturday holding placards against the laser show and chanted slogans against the BJP and the state government.

Sivasagar district deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said that it was just a misunderstanding and a wrong tape was displayed during the trials on Friday night.

“The archaeological survey of India is conducting the programme and there were few trials of the laser show on Friday night. Some wrong tapes were used during the trials and some people clicked pictures of that which surfaced on social media later,” he told HT on Saturday evening.

Yadav said that things are normal now and a laser show was peacefully conducted on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Gogoi said that he has got a response from the archaeological survey of India after the complaint and the officials there have assured him of no such activity would take place at Rang Ghar. “There will be no display of religious symbols during the laser show,” responded the officials, according to Gogoi.

Built in 1744, Rang Ghar is a monument of Assam’s Ahom Kingdom which used to serve as the royal sports pavilion.

Saturday’s incident comes a fortnight after PM Modi laid the foundation stone in Guwahati for a beautification project at Rang Ghar.

Assam’s Rang Ghar is part of the mass outreach program to mark the completion of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which will be aired on All India Radio on Sunday. The BJP has organized 4 lakh venues across the country and abroad as a part of a mass outreach program.