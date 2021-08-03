Lashkar module busted with arrest of four, hand grenade recovered

The J&K Police on Monday claimed to have busted a Lashkar module and arrested four persons with a hand grenade in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. The module was planning to make IEDs for attacks in Anantnag.

Police said busting the terror module helped avert a major attack.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said four accused persons were involved in developing an IED to carry out blasts in Anantnag town besides motivating gullible youth to join the terror folds by using social media and online platforms.

“Incriminating materials, including hand grenade, have been recovered from their possession,” he said.

The spokesperson further said that acting on a specific input, a terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone of Baramulla was arrested; incriminating materials including electronic devices were recovered from his possession. “During analysis, it was revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with an active terrorist of LeT Hilal Sheikh of Baramulla.”

The spokesperson said during investigation, and on disclosure of accused Aamir Reyaz, it was revealed that another terrorist associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz of Seer Hamdan is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from internet platforms. Accordingly, the accused Owais Ahmad was arrested.

“Further investigation revealed involvement of two more terrorist associates who were subsequently arrested. The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi @Tamil, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi in order to attack on security forces which was recovered at his instance by police. Similarly, another terrorist associated identified as Tariq Dar was found in contact with an active terrorist, namely Aslam Dar of Kulgam, and was providing logistic support to the said terrorist.”

Police said that preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the busted module was working for active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in process of developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag Town.

“Moreover, they were also involved in motivating gullible youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks of proscribed terror outfit LeT and HM,” he said.