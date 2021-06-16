Latehar: Middle-aged man found with slit throat near his home

A middle-aged man was found dead with his throat slit near his home in Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Aizamar locality under Manika police station area of the district late Tuesday night.

Police suspect that some unidentified assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon when he came outside his house. However, the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem examination.

According to daughter-in-law of the deceased, the incident took place after the man went out around 10pm Tuesday following dinner to smoke. “We all went to sleep. An hour later, when we came out, we found him in a pool of blood,” she said, adding that the wife of the deceased was at her maternal home at the time of the incident.

Manika police station officer in-charge Shubham Kumar said, “We are investigating the case and hope to arrest the culprits soon.”

Another police official, who was part of the team who visited the spot, said, “It is intriguing as to how the other family members were unaware of the killing, while the man was brutally being murdered at the threshold of his own house.”