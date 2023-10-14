Launch of Mission Shakti 4.0: CM flags off rally for women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on Saturday. This phase focuses on the promotion of women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance. The launch event included a Women Empowerment Rally that spanned multiple locations in the capital city, concluding at the 1090 Intersection, as stated in a press release from the state government’s media cell.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honouring ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava (HT Photo)

The objective of the rally is to raise public awareness regarding various government initiatives for the well-being of women and daughters.

In his address, the CM highlighted the program’s origins in 2020, aimed at reducing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect, and self-reliance. What began with three core issues has now evolved into what we recognise as Mission Shakti today. Over time, Mission Shakti has become a leader in reducing crimes against women and ensuring justice for victims.

The success of Mission Shakti led to its adoption as a national campaign by the Government of India, emphasising the impact of initiatives for societal awareness. The fourth phase of Mission Shakti seeks to replicate this success on a larger scale.

The CM expressed concern that despite government programs, the target audience often remains unaware of them. To address this, awareness rallies are being initiated across all 75 state districts. Morning rallies will also take place in schools and colleges in each district, recognising and honoring individuals and entities that excel in enhancing women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance.

Starting on October 15, women-centric schemes of both the Central and state governments will receive focused promotion across cities, villages, and municipal bodies. This campaign aims to educate individuals about government initiatives for the protection and well-being of women and daughters. The state government’s efforts have changed perceptions about women’s capabilities, transforming them into empowered BC Sakhis (Banking Correspondence Sakhis) who bridge the banking gap in villages.

In 2019, the government initiated the Balini Milk Producer project, supporting small groups of women with education ranging from the third to fifth grade. This project has evolved into a thriving business, impacting the lives of 40,000 women.

The CM emphasised that with determination and government support, women have the potential to achieve remarkable feats. Uttar Pradesh, as the most populous state in India, requires special efforts for the welfare of its vast female population, a commitment underscored by the launch of the fourth phase of Mission Shakti.

The campaign will encompass extensive programs across the state to raise awareness among women and address their concerns. Stringent measures will be taken against those who endanger the safety and well-being of women and daughters, including the submission of reports at the police station level.

The CM congratulated the people of the state on the launch of Mission Shakti’s fourth phase, which was attended by esteemed dignitaries. Before launching the fourth phase, the CM extended his best wishes to the people of the state through social media, emphasizing the campaign’s dedication to women’s respect, safety, and self-reliance. He extended his heartfelt wishes for the campaign’s success.

