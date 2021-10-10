Law needed to honour Ram, Krishna: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has said that there is a need for Parliament to enact a law to honour Ram, Krishna, Ramayan, Gita and their authors, Maharishi Valmiki and Maharishi Ved Vyas, as they are the culture and heritage of the country.

The court also said that there is a need to educate children on this issue by making it compulsory in all schools of the country to educate the children about Indian culture.

Justice SK Yadav made these observations while allowing a bail application of one Akash Jatav of Hathras, accused of sharing objectionable images of Hindu deities on social media.

The court allowed the bail application considering the plea of the applicant that he was in jail for the last 10 months and trial in his case was yet to commence and there was no chance that trial will conclude in the near future.

The court further said that recently, the Supreme Court has given its decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in favour of the people who believe in Ram. Ram is the soul and culture of India and India is incomplete without Ram. The court also condemned the practice of caste discrimination.

On the allegations against the applicant, the court said that there are many countries in the world where there is a provision of harsh punishment for such conduct but in India there is provision of lesser punishment in comparison to other countries.

The court said that one should respect the deities and culture of the country in which he or she lives instead of making obscene remarks on such issues.

“The Constitution of India allows one to be an atheist but it doesn’t mean that one can pass obscene remarks against gods and goddesses,” justice Yadav said.