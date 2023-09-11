Lawyers demands action for Hapur cane charging, resume strike

AGRA While the lawyers’ strike to protest the Hapur incident was called off, the legal fraternity decided to resume the strike after an online meeting late on Sunday night. Consequently, the court premises in Agra took on a deserted appearance on Monday. However, sub-registrar’s offices in Agra Tehsil were operational on that day.

An earlier pic of the lawyers’ protest in Lucknow. (Representative Photo)

Lawyers gathered on the premises of the civil courts in Agra on Monday and resolved to persist with the strike. Office bearers of various associations and lawyers’ organizations, including Arun Solanki, president of the Agra chapter of the All India Lawyers Association; Durg Vijay Singh Bhaiyya, president of the Greater Agra Bar Association; Dr Hari Dutt Sharma, President of the Agra Bar Association, and its Secretary, Sunil Vasistha, along with other lawyers, assembled on the grounds in front of the CJM Court. From there, they organized a march to the Nazarat (Treasury) located within the Civil Court compound.

Arun Solanki, president of the Agra chapter of the All India Lawyers Association, stated, “The lawyers’ protest will persist until police officials responsible for the cane charging of lawyers in Hapur face punishment. We are seeking justice and compensation for the affected lawyers in Hapur and will continue to advocate for the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act in Uttar Pradesh.”

A general house meeting was convened at noon on Monday at the Bar Hall of the Agra Bar Association. Speakers passionately demanded the suspension of officials responsible for the cane charging of Hapur lawyers. Operations in the courts on the Civil Court premises and Collectorate premises were affected on Monday.

Separately, work resumed at Tehsil premises, and there was a notable presence of individuals coming for the registration of Sale Deeds, Wills, and Power of Attorney. Deed writers and lawyers in Tehsil returned to work after a week-long hiatus.