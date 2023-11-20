‘Laxity won’t be tolerated’: Divisional commissioner orders urgent overhaul of ‘unsanitary’ Health ATMs

LUCKNOW Launched with much fanfare, the health ATMs, envisioned as the lifeline of grassroots health services, were found in deplorable conditions during a recent inspection by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob. The Lohia Park Health ATM in Chowk and its counterpart near the LDA office were both scrutinised and found wanting.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner Jacob, visibly displeased with the unsanitary state of the Lohia Park Health ATM, sternly reprimanded officials, underlining the zero-tolerance policy for cleanliness lapses. During the inspection, officials were directed to maintain detailed records of daily health checkup visits or face disciplinary measures.

Equally dissatisfied with the disorganised setup of health ATMs at the Lucknow Development Authority campus, Jacob asserted that such working styles would not be tolerated. She urged regular inspections of health ATMs, highlighting the need for effective advertising through banners and wall paintings to increase public awareness.

Inspecting the health ATMs in Municipal Corporation Zone 4 and in front of Sahara Hospital, commissioner Jacob instructed officials to uphold a professional standard in maintaining the equipment. Shedding light on the importance of timely openings, she called for the inclusion of basic medicines to spare visitors from seeking them in the market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stressing the state government’s ample supply of basic medicines, she charged health ATM officials with the responsibility of efficient distribution to those in need. She also advocated for the inclusion of blood and urine tests at all health ATM centres, citing the availability of kits provided by the state government.