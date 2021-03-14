Laxmi road stores restrict entry of shoppers to not more than two per group

PUNE The daily number of Covid positive cases is on the rise in Pune and several restrictions have been now imposed by the district collector. Taking serious cognisance of the situation, the Laxmi road Ganpati chowk traders association has now made it stricter for customers coming to their shops.

As the wedding season is about to start, on weekends a heavy rush is seen on Laxmi road.

Henceforth, not more than two people from the shopping party will be allowed inside the shop. Also, staff will work on a rotational basis.

“for the last couple of weeks, there has been heavy crowds at the Laxmi road markets, especially people coming from rural parts for wedding shopping. They come in numbers, both, the bride and groom’s family. There are around 20 to 25 people and sometimes this number is even above 40. So we have decided to restrict the entry of people inside the shops,” said Nitesh Chopada, secretary, traders association.

April and May see many wedding mahurats and preparations have begun. Laxmi road’s clothes market is one of the oldest in Pune district, and people from across the district come here to shop.

Wedding shopping is known colloquially as “Lagnacha Basta”, which is known to be prestigious in the family.

“The number of Covid positive cases are on the rise in Pune, so along with regular Covid safety measures like compulsory wearing of face masks, social distancing, and use of hand sanitiser, we have made restrictions stricter now. Along with entry restrictions, inside the shop even our staffers stand at a distance, and in big shops, were staff numbers are large, they are been called in shifts,” he added.

The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) has appealed to all traders in Pune to follow all Covid -related norms strictly.

“We must be thankful to the Pune Municipal Corporation that they have not implemented a complete lockdown and now we should support them by following norms. I have got complaints that traders are flouting rules of masks and social distancing. Such things should not happen and if it continues, action will be taken on such traders,” said Fatechand Ranka, president, FTAP.

“Traders should also allow entry to customers who are wearing masks,” added Ranka.

With inputs from Jigar Hindocha