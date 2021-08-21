LBA-trained players draw global plaudits

As many as four players trained at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy are drawing worldwide applause.

RS Gill, a former DGP and Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) president informed that the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) had selected Jagdeep Singh Bains, Amjyot Singh Gill, and Amritpal Singh to represent the Indian senior men’s basketball team at the FIBA Asia Cup-2021 qualifying tournament, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from August 20 to 22. Two of these players, Amjyot and Amritpal, had also played at the 21st Commonwealth Games held in Australia in 2018, besides other overseas matches.

Princepal drafted in NBA

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the association, informed that another star player trained at LBA, Princepal Singh, had been drafted in the NBA to play at the USA, where the other three players were also drafted.

Princepal Singh is the fourth player in NBA’s latest selection from India.

He is currently in news for his historical leap as he has become a part of the Sacramento Kings’ squad (USA), which went on to win the NBA Summer League-2021.

Coach Rajinder Singh praised the dedication of Princepal, which he said was exemplary at LBA.