LDA’s go-ahead to alleviate traffic congestion: new bridges & road widening on the horizon

LUCKNOW In a bid to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion plaguing Lucknow, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has given the green light to the construction of new bridges near Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj, Kukrail, and the widening of Kukrail Bandha Road. These infrastructure projects are integral components of the Green Corridor project aimed at addressing traffic gridlocks in the state capital.

Lucknow to witness a 'traffic transformation' with LDA's initiatives

During a presentation of the Green Corridor project, LDA’s Vice Chairman, Indramani Tripathi, outlined the forthcoming developments before Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob.

The project at Hanuman Setu involves the construction of a two-lane, 210-meter-long bridge at an estimated cost of ₹27.47 crore. Similarly, a four-lane bridge spanning 210 meters will be built at Nishatganj Bandha Road, with a budget of ₹49.42 crore. Additionally, a four-lane bridge measuring 240 meters will be constructed at Kukrail Nullah, funded by a corpus of ₹54.92 crore.

Widening of Nishatganj Bandha road

The Bandha Road connecting Nishatganj to Kurkail Bridge will be widened into a four-lane road.

Underpass in Gomti Nagar extension

A significant development is the construction of a connecting road at Sector-6 in Gomti Nagar extension, linking the SSB underpass, Gomti river embankment, Shaheed Path, and Kanpur Road. According to LDA’s Vice Chairman, this connecting road is anticipated to reduce the travel distance by one-and-a-half kilometres for commuters en route to Shaheed Path, with an estimated project cost of ₹4.91 crore.

Underground Parking near Ekana Stadium

An innovative solution to address parking issues in the city involves the creation of a two-floor multi-level mechanical underground parking facility in Sector-7 of Gomti Nagar extension, covering an area of 6898 square meters. An adjacent park will be developed, equipped with an open gymnasium, benches, a toilet block, and other amenities. This parking facility is projected to accommodate 236 two-wheelers and 454 four-wheelers and will be established with an allocated budget of ₹61.94 crore.

New Road from Balu Adda

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion at the 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar, the LDA has approved the construction of a new 920-meter road from Balu Adda up to the residence of the Director General of Police (DGP). This new route promises to provide an alternative to the existing traffic routes in the city, enhancing traffic flow.

