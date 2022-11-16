LDF marches to Raj Bhavan against Kerala governor

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday led a protest march to the Kerala Raj Bhavan against Governor Mohammed Arif Khan, accusing him of destroying the state’s higher education sector and weakening the state government.

The protest, which also involved a blockade outside the Raj Bhavan, comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and Governor Khan over the issue of appointments to the state’s universities.

The massive rally resulted in traffic snarls at many places in the state capital with organisers saying more than a 100,000 people were in attendance.

Governor Khan, who was in Delhi on Tuesday, said that protests were a part of democracy but he would not be cowed down or intimidated by them.

Inaugurating the five-hour blockade on Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said right-wing pro-Hindu outfits were using the office of the Governor to impose their ideology in the state’s universities.

He said higher education institutions stand for scientific temperament, humanism and tolerance but they were being targeted using the Raj Bhavan.

“In the Hindu rashtra, there is no place for scientific temperament and free thinking. That is why Sangh Parivar forces are targeting institutes of higher education throughout the country,” said Yechury.

He said the Union government brought the national educational policy (NEP 2020) without any consultation with states. Through the NEP, the government is trying to condition the mindset of youngsters, said the CPM leader.

“Now, in all matters concerning education, the Centre bypasses states and turned the sole decision-maker. Education falls under the concurrent list and states have equal rights as the Centre in deciding educational policies,” he said, adding that the ongoing protest was not against any individual, but against a “corrupt system”.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers were not part of the blockade. LDF convenor E P Jayarayan said they were kept away to uphold “propriety.”

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, which is also at odds with state Governor R N Ravi, sent party MP Tiruchi Siva for the rally.

Responding to the protest, Governor Khan said that protests will not impede him from carrying out his constitutional duty.

“If they (LDF) think that I can be pressurised or threatened, they are mistaken. I only questioned illegal appointments and nepotism in universities. That is what the apex court and [Kerala] HC upheld recently. All are bound to go by the law of the land,” he said, adding he will take a decision on the ordinance on varsities once he returned to the state.

He was referring to a bill passed by the Kerala assembly in August that sparked off the entire imbroglio. The bill, which aims to curtail the governor’s powers as the chancellor of universities, was referred to Governor Khan after its passage in the state assembly but he refused to sign it. Another bill aiming to curtail powers of the Lokayukta has also been held by Khan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a direction to the state chief secretary to examine a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran alleging that government employees and beneficiaries of the MNREGA employment scheme were forced to attend the rally by the ruling party.

He also sought action against government employees who participated in the Raj Bhavan blockade.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, said the protest outside the Raj Bhavan was not right and both the Governor and government were responsible for the mess in varsities.

On November 9, the Kerala Cabinet had decided to bring in an ordinance to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor.

The ordinance was sent to the Raj Bhavan last week.

The state Cabinet is planning to bring in an expert in place of the chancellor.