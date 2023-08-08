1980 Moradabad Riots: Muslim League rejects blame for violence, points finger at then Cong govt

Lucknow The leaders of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), indicted by Justice MP Saxena Commission for their involvement in the Moradabad riots that erupted in 1980 and claimed numerous lives, have refuted their party’s role in the riots.

Moradabad riots erupted in 1980 and claimed numerous lives. (HT Photo)

Kauser Hayat Khan, national joint secretary of IUML, dismissed the findings of the probe report that has attributed responsibility for the riots to the “Muslim League”. The violence occurred during the Eid festival.

“Yes, IUML has been accused of involvement in the riots but the reality is that the then Congress government was accountable for the events. The Saxena Commission merely documented official statements. A comprehensive investigation was not carried out by the Commission,” said the Moradabad-based IUML leader, who was 27 years old at the time of the riots. During that period, both the central and Uttar Pradesh state governments were led by the Congress party.

Khan’s clarification comes in the wake of the state government tabling the report of one-man inquiry commission – headed by justice (retd) MP Saxena – which gives clean chit to the then local administration and blames the ‘Muslim League’ leaders for inciting violence.

Khan also called for compensation to be provided to the individuals killed in the police firing that transpired at the Eidgah on August 13, 1980. “The police opened fire without provocation on innocent, unarmed Muslims who had congregated at the Eidgah to offer prayers. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, this was not a communal riot. It was a one-sided police action against Muslims that resulted in numerous fatalities, far exceeding the officially documented toll,” he added.

“For three days following the police firing, there was no communal tension. The situation escalated when the then Union home minister, Giani Zail Singh, visited Moradabad and ordered an inquiry into the firing. It was only after this intervention that the police and local administration portrayed the incident with a communal slant,” he alleged.

“To fabricate the appearance of a communal riot, the local administration engineered an assault on a Muslim village. This provoked a retaliation that triggered a significant communal outbreak lasting until November 1980,” Khan claimed.

