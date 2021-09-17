Leading cardiologist Dr Wander diagnosed with dengue, hospitalized

Dr GS Wander, the chief cardiologist, and coordinator of Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI) has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H). DMC&H secretary Prem Gupta confirmed the development and said that the renowned cardiologist was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Despite repeated attempts, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat was unavailable for comments.

The health department sent anti- larvae teams around Dr GS Wander’s house to destroy any mosquito breeding points there. Fogging is also being carried out in the area by the civic body.