Legal awareness camp in Ludhiana: 3,000 people apprised of public welfare schemes

The District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, andCT Universityorganised a legal awareness camp at Sidhwan Khurd, Ferozepur Road, in which at least 3,000 people were apprised of public welfare schemes being run by the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and various departments of the government.

The camp was organised following the directions of Manish Singhal, district and sessions judge- cum- chairperson, District Legal Services Authority.

Additional district and sessions judges, Ludhiana, Raj Kumar Garg and Ajit Attri, additional deputy commissioner (urban development) Anita Darshi, chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar and secretary of District Legal Services Authority Raman Sharma were also present at the camp.

District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, labour department, red cross revenue department, health department, Punjab roadways, women and child development department, Punjab State Power Corporation, employment department, food and civil supplies department, welfare department and agriculture department participated in the camp through their respective representatives and provided information on various public welfare schemes related to their respective departments and efforts were also made to solve the problems of the people on the spot.