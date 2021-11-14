Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Legal awareness rally held in Barnala

The Barnala DLSA also requested for massive public participation in the next National Lok Adalat to be held on December 11
DLSA chairman also attended the legal awareness rally to mark Children’s Day. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Barnala District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Barnala, organised a legal awareness rally to mark Children’s Day in the town on Sunday. Hundreds of children of schools in the area, along with DLSA chairman Virinder Aggarwal, deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh, and SSP Alka Meena participated in the rally which started from the railway station and culminated at the district courts complex. The DLSA has also requested for huge public participation at the next National Lok Adalat to be held on December 11 a success.

